Business owner says PPP loan program created "unfair situation"

Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The second round of federal small business loans designed to help them survive during the coronavirus pandemic got off to an uneven start. Banks claimed they had problems getting their loan applications into the government's overwhelmed computer system, while the L.A. Lakers basketball team was able to receive over $4 million, which they are returning. Ed O'Keefe hears from Americans who applied to the program, including a brewery owner who said the program is creating an "unfair situation." 👓 View full article

