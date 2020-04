Thursday, 30 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The state of Pennsylvania has so far tested less than 2% of its 12.8 million residents for coronavirus, and for many in Philadelphia, testing can be hard to find. Jericka Duncan speaks to one doctor who was fed up with hearing stories of people being turned away for tests, so she took to the streets to provide free COVID-19 testing to local residents. 👓 View full article