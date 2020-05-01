Millions of Doses of Remdesivir, Promising Drug in Virus War, Could Be Available By Next Year
Friday, 1 May 2020 () By the end of May, Gilead Sciences says, it could produce 140,000 doses of remdesivir -- a drug which has shown promise in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The company hopes that'll rise to a million rounds of the drug by the end of 2020 and "several million" doses...
The first results of the experimental drug - remdesivir - shows that it has the ability to speed up recovery from coronavirus by 31%. Scientists say this is an important proof of concept that a drug can block this virus.