Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Millions of Doses of Remdesivir, Promising Drug in Virus War, Could Be Available By Next Year

Millions of Doses of Remdesivir, Promising Drug in Virus War, Could Be Available By Next Year

Newsmax Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
By the end of May, Gilead Sciences says, it could produce 140,000 doses of remdesivir -- a drug which has shown promise in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The company hopes that'll rise to a million rounds of the drug by the end of 2020 and "several million" doses...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Remdesivir trial shows it is an effective treatment

Remdesivir trial shows it is an effective treatment 00:38

 The first results of the experimental drug - remdesivir - shows that it has the ability to speed up recovery from coronavirus by 31%. Scientists say this is an important proof of concept that a drug can block this virus.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Remdesivir antiviral drug reduces recovery time from COVID-19, says study [Video]

Coronavirus: Remdesivir antiviral drug reduces recovery time from COVID-19, says study

Coronavirus: Remdesivir antiviral drug reduces recovery time from COVID-19, says study

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:44Published
FDA Could Approve Remdesivir To Fight COVID-19 At Any Moment [Video]

FDA Could Approve Remdesivir To Fight COVID-19 At Any Moment

At any moment, the Food and Drug Administration could approve the drug remdesivir to battle COVID-19. CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:44Published

Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. states build stockpiles of malaria drug touted by Trump

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — State and local governments across the United States have obtained 30 million doses of a malaria drug touted by President Trump to treat...
Seattle Times

Trump, Fauci see hope with Gilead's drug in coronavirus fight

President Donald Trump on Wednesday greeted reports that Gilead Science Inc's antiviral drug remdesivir might help fight the coronavirus as good news, and...
Reuters Also reported by •Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this