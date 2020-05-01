Global  

Biden 2020 campaign rocked by Tara Reade sexual assault allegation

CBS News Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
Joe Biden was expected to respond Friday morning to an allegation of sexual assault in the early 1990s. His accuser, former Senate staffer Tara Reade, says then-Senator Biden sexually assaulted her in a Capitol hallway in 1993. A spokeswoman for Biden's presidential campaign called Reade's claim "untrue." Catherine Herridge breaks down the allegations.
 A growing number of women are calling on the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate to address an allegation he sexually assaulted a Senate aid in 1993. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Vice President Joe Biden was accused of sexual assault by a former aide, Tara Reade. According to Business Insider, several Democrativ women are standing by Biden. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrans, who fights..

On Thursday, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said she believes and is standing by Joe Biden. Reuters reports that Pelosi gave a forceful defense of Biden. It came as some within her party urged Biden..

Biden's call for 'transparency' during Dem debate comes back to haunt him

Former Vice President Joe Biden had gone over a month without addressing the explosive sexual assault allegation made by his former Senate staffer Tara Reade,...
'This never happened': Joe Biden denies sexual assault allegation, calls on National Archives to release records

Biden says of the allegations: "They aren't true. This never happened." He also says Reade deserves to be heard.
