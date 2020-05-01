Trump claims he saw evidence coronavirus started in a China lab
Friday, 1 May 2020 () President Trump is going after China, accusing the country of failing to stop the coronavirus from spreading to other countries. Mr. Trump said he is considering new tariffs on China to hold it accountable for the outbreak in the U.S. At the White House Thursday, the president claimed to have seen credible evidence that the virus originated in a Wuhan lab, but gave no further details. Ben Tracy reports on the White House's ongoing response to the pandemic.
China responded to US President Donald Trump's charge that the country wants him to lose the upcoming election. In an interview with Reuters, Trump had levelled the charge, claiming that Beijing will do 'anything' to make him lose. Trump has been a vocal critic of China over its response to the...
President Trump again claims, without proof, that coronavirus started in a Wuhan lab. Boris Johnson signals the UK has now passed the peak and that he will next week set out plans for coming out of the..
