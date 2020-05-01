Global  

Trump claims he saw evidence coronavirus started in a China lab

CBS News Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
President Trump is going after China, accusing the country of failing to stop the coronavirus from spreading to other countries. Mr. Trump said he is considering new tariffs on China to hold it accountable for the outbreak in the U.S. At the White House Thursday, the president claimed to have seen credible evidence that the virus originated in a Wuhan lab, but gave no further details. Ben Tracy reports on the White House's ongoing response to the pandemic.
