Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Hokkaido lifted its state of emergency and lockdown TOO EARLY – and is now facing a SECOND WAVE of coronavirus infections

Hokkaido lifted its state of emergency and lockdown TOO EARLY – and is now facing a SECOND WAVE of coronavirus infections

NaturalNews.com Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
(Natural News) Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido is experiencing a second wave of coronavirus infections after it ended its lockdown far too early. Kazuto Suzuki, vice dean of international politics at Hokkaido University, told reporters that the prefecture’s story should serve as a wake-up call for leaders of other nations who are considering loosening lockdown restrictions too...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Police raid house party 'flouting Covid-19 restrictions' with Thai prostitutes entertaining tourists during lockdown [Video]

Police raid house party 'flouting Covid-19 restrictions' with Thai prostitutes entertaining tourists during lockdown

This is the moment police raided a house party allegedly flouting coronavirus restrictions with two Thai sex workers hired to entertain tourists stuck in the country during the lockdown. Officers..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:44Published
Lockdown diary: After 10 weeks, northern Italian family can't imagine life outside [Video]

Lockdown diary: After 10 weeks, northern Italian family can't imagine life outside

Marzio Toniolo's family live in one of the cluster of small northern Italian towns that were put under lockdown when an outbreak of the coronavirus took hold in February, more than two weeks before the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:30Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Dire warnings as United States braces for second wave of coronavirus infections

The United States could be battered by a second wave of coronavirus that is even worse than the outbreak of infections currently sweeping the country.
SBS

'No time to act stupidly,' New York's Cuomo warns as Trump lauds state plans to reopen

President Donald Trump on Wednesday applauded steps by a handful of Republican-led U.S. states to reopen their economies, but New York's governor, wary of a...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

wan_iham

Ben Armpit “Now I regret it, we should not have lifted the first state of emergency.” Goodluck malaysia! Wkwkwk https://t.co/QfbwV6OYpJ 2 hours ago

HabibBadawi

Habib al-Badawi #DrHabib_Covid19_Updates "Now I regret it, we should not have lifted the first state of emergency," said Dr. Kiyosh… https://t.co/VwqzFV7T7W 2 hours ago

y12256363

南島ｍyｋ羽生応援 RT @theandchipzz: @liubov_perova @3m2323 If there are 100 people who think like you, social distancing will never ever work. Hokkaido got h… 2 hours ago

theandchipzz

Chipz @liubov_perova @3m2323 If there are 100 people who think like you, social distancing will never ever work. Hokkaido… https://t.co/JZL4O16ivp 3 hours ago

shardula23

࿗ তীক্ষ্ণদংষ্ট্রঃ ৷৷ तीक्ष्णदंष्ट्र: ࿗ RT @Kuvalashva: The island of Hokkaido in Japan is experiencing a second wave of coronavirus infections - and dea+hs - that experts say cou… 3 hours ago

Kuvalashva

Irāvān The island of Hokkaido in Japan is experiencing a second wave of coronavirus infections - and dea+hs - that experts… https://t.co/An3dwAhkU9 3 hours ago

drfaisalmn

Dr. Mohamad Faisal “Now I regret it, we should not have lifted the first state of emergency,” Dr. Kiyoshi Nagase, chairman of the Hokk… https://t.co/tJ63XbHQC4 9 hours ago

BermudezTejero

Ángel M. Bermúdez-Tejero RT @S3kr3tto: "Dr Kiyoshi Nagase, chairman of the Hokkaido Medical Association, told TIME: “Now I regret it, we should not have lifted the… 13 hours ago