Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Lives to remember: Those we've lost to coronavirus

Lives to remember: Those we've lost to coronavirus

CBS News Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
Here are just some of the coronavirus pandemic's many victims: who they were, and the lives they touched.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Remembering Yoni Bradin And Pamela Orlando

Remembering Yoni Bradin And Pamela Orlando 02:01

 Tonight we continue our series honoring the people we've lost in the coronavirus pandemic. CBS2's Jessica Moore remembers two people in the prime of their lives, both taken too soon.

Recent related videos from verified sources

What we do (and don't) know about the coronavirus | David Heymann [Video]

What we do (and don't) know about the coronavirus | David Heymann

What happens if you get infected with the coronavirus? Who's most at risk? How can you protect yourself? Public health expert David Heymann, who led the global response to the SARS outbreak in 2003,..

Credit: TED     Duration: 08:06Published
Coronavirus: Garcetti Names COVID Response Equity Chief To Address Virus's Disproportionate Impact [Video]

Coronavirus: Garcetti Names COVID Response Equity Chief To Address Virus's Disproportionate Impact

Mayor Eric Garcetti named Capri Maddox, executive director of the city's new Department of Civil and Human Rights, chief of COVID-19 Response Equity to focus on communities disproportionately affected..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 03:01Published

Recent related news from verified sources

White House shifts from raising alarms about coronavirus to reopening country

For weeks, the Trump administration played up the dangers of the coronavirus as it sought to persuade Americans to disrupt their lives and stay home. Now, as...
Denver Post Also reported by •Brisbane TimesSydney Morning HeraldSeattle Times

U.N. experts urge lifting of Cuba embargo to save lives in coronavirus fight

United Nations human rights experts on Thursday urged the Trump administration to lift the U.S. financial and economic embargo on Cuba, saying it limited the...
Reuters Also reported by •MediaiteSeattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this