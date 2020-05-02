Global  

Dr. Fauci Will Testify Before Senate, Not House, After All

Saturday, 2 May 2020
Dr. Anthony Fauci will appear before a GOP-led Senate panel this month, after he was too busy to appear before the Democratic-led House.
