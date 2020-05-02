Dr. Fauci Will Testify Before Senate, Not House, After All
Saturday, 2 May 2020 (
6 hours ago)
Dr. Anthony Fauci will appear before a GOP-led Senate panel this month, after he was too busy to appear before the Democratic-led House.
Recent related videos from verified sources
House of Representatives Won't Return Next Week House of Representatives
Won't Return Next Week On Tuesday, one day after
announcing the House would
reconvene in D.C. next week, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer
said the decision has been.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:15 Published 4 days ago
Coronavirus will return in autumn, says White House doctor Dr Anthony Fauci said he is convinced that the coronavirus will return in the autumn, contradicting Donald Trump's suggestion that the virus might not come back. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:41 Published 1 week ago
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this