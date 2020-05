cummingshawk RT @voxdotcom: For the last 25 days, new coronavirus infections have averaged about 10 per day in South Korea. Now, the country plans to… 11 seconds ago सरिता सिंह 🇮🇳#Stay #Home #Stay #Safe🙏🏼 RT @WIONews: #SouthKorea will further relax social distancing rules from May 6 and open businesses in different phases https://t.co/rh1XVl… 49 seconds ago nonamehkcitizen RT @AFP: #VIDEO Crowds throng a beach in Seoul during the ongoing long weekend with public holidays on April 30 and May 5. South Korea appe… 2 minutes ago mairead macbeath South Korea to relax COVID-19 social distancing rules further from May 6 https://t.co/Ft2J1NFx4M 5 minutes ago WION #SouthKorea will further relax social distancing rules from May 6 and open businesses in different phases https://t.co/rh1XVluge9 5 minutes ago Indy World South Korea to relax social distancing rules further as coronavirus outbreak comes under control https://t.co/p81zsS3Th5 8 minutes ago Brian RT @jilevin: South Korea has brought new coronavirus cases under control. It's taking steps to reopen public life. https://t.co/m8aMtF4ZGc 12 minutes ago Tomás Jocelyn-Holt South Korea has brought new coronavirus cases under control. It’s taking steps to reopen public life. https://t.co/LB34NbcNU7 12 minutes ago