Blueberries offer a variety of health benefits — add heart-healthy to the list

NaturalNews.com Sunday, 3 May 2020 ()
(Natural News) Blueberries are some of the healthiest fruits you can eat. According to a recent study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, eating blueberries helps improve cardiometabolic function. Researchers looked at the benefits of regular blueberry consumption and found that eating a one-cup serving of the fruit daily helped relax stiff arteries, reduce cholesterol levels and minimize the...
