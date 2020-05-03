Blueberries offer a variety of health benefits — add heart-healthy to the list Sunday, 3 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

(Natural News) Blueberries are some of the healthiest fruits you can eat. According to a recent study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, eating blueberries helps improve cardiometabolic function. Researchers looked at the benefits of regular blueberry consumption and found that eating a one-cup serving of the fruit daily helped relax stiff arteries, reduce cholesterol levels and minimize the... 👓 View full article

