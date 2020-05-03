Global  

REVEALED: Trump’s top coronavirus task force expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, funneled money to Wuhan lab engaged in coronavirus research

NaturalNews.com Sunday, 3 May 2020 ()
(Natural News) One of President Donald Trump’s top coronavirus task force advisers, Dr. Anthony Fauci, backed funding for controversial coronavirus research at the lab now believed to have created COVID-19. Just last year the organization Fauci heads — the  National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases — “funded scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology...
