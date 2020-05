Monday, 4 May 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

J. Crew announced it's filing for bankruptcy protection. It's the first national retailer to take this action since the coronavirus pandemic forced companies to close their stores. J. Crew's sales had slipped in recent years, and it is nearly $2 billion in debt. The retailer says it expects to stay in business and emerge from bankruptcy as a profitable company.