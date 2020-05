You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources At least 16 cruise ships quarantined in Manila Bay



Philippines - At least 16 cruise ships anchored in Philippines' Manila Bay waiting for over 5,000 Filipino crew members to be tested for Covid-19 before disembarking. One of the ship Ruby Princess.. Credit: Newsvia English Duration: 00:47 Published 1 day ago Cast Adrift: COVID-19 Leaves Hundreds Of Crew Members Still Stranded Onboard Cruise Ships



The novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has left thousands of cruise ship crew members stranded on cruise ships around the world. According to Business Insider, most have been stuck on the ships for.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:34 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this