Should "death science" operatives like Dr. Fauci face the DEATH SENTENCE if found guilty of collaborating to build the Wuhan coronavirus bioweapon?
Tuesday, 5 May 2020 () (Natural News) Over the last month or so, it has become increasingly obvious to pandemic observers that “death science” operators like Dr. Fauci have been deeply involved in funding the development of bioengineering research that led to the creation (and release) of the Wuhan coronavirus which has now killed at least a quarter of a...
New York's coronavirus death toll has risen to 20,597 - an increase of almost 1,000 from Tuesday's numbers. But questions remain as to what caused the massive increase and when those deaths occurred...