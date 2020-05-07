Global  

Governor softens order over jailed Texas hair salon owner

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday removed jail as a punishment for violating his coronavirus restrictions following outcry by conservatives over a Dallas salon owner who was jailed for refusing to keep her business closed.

Abbott said his new order should free Shelley Luther, who was booked in the Dallas County jail this week for keeping her salon open in defiance of the governor's restrictions meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Luther refused to apologize for repeatedly flouting the order, leading a judge to find her in contempt of court and sentence her to a week behind bars.

“Throwing Texans in jail who have had their businesses shut down through no fault of their own is nonsensical, and I will not allow it to happen,” Abbott said in a statement.

The reversal reflects the increasing pressure Abbott is under to reboot the state's economy at a much faster pace.
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Supreme Court Of Texas Orders Release Of Jailed Texas Stylist Shelly Luther

Supreme Court Of Texas Orders Release Of Jailed Texas Stylist Shelly Luther 02:29

 The Supreme Court of Texas has ordered the release of Dallas salon owner, Shelly Luther, who was jailed for violating executive stay at home orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

