Letting chickens get plenty of sunlight may help boost the vitamin D content of their eggs Thursday, 7 May 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

(Natural News) Vitamin D is a nutrient needed by the body for the absorption of calcium, magnesium and phosphorus. It belongs to a family of cholesterol-derived compounds and has two major forms: vitamin D2, also known as ergocalciferol, and vitamin D3, also called cholecalciferol. Vitamin D is also known by many as the “sunshine vitamin” because it is produced... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Vic Viswanath Letting chickens get plenty of sunlight may help boost the vitamin D content of their eggs https://t.co/RNDlpRO2EV https://t.co/D7EIVTD4Kt 42 minutes ago Quartz Healer Letting chickens get plenty of sunlight may help boost the vitamin D content of their eggs https://t.co/gkIMh8t63G… https://t.co/er7z5xhJnF 3 hours ago