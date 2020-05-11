China's Wuhan reports first coronavirus cluster since lifting of lockdown

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Commuters emerge from lockdown, take Paris metro



France tiptoed out of one of Europe’s strictest coronavirus lockdowns on Monday, allowing non-essential shops, factories and other businesses to reopen for the first time in eight weeks as the risks.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:58 Published 13 hours ago Scots urged not to get distracted by lockdown messages from elsewhere in UK



Nicola Sturgeon has urged people to “try not to get distracted” by messages from other parts of the UK as she stressed the message in Scotland is to stay at home. The First Minister said Scots.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:26 Published 17 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Wuhan reports first coronavirus cluster since lifting of lockdown Wuhan, the original epicentre of the new coronavirus outbreak in China, reported on Monday its first cluster of infections since a lockdown on the central...

Reuters India 1 day ago



China's Wuhan reports first coronavirus cluster since lockdown lifted Wuhan reported its first cluster of coronavirus infections since a lockdown on the city, the epicentre of the outbreak in China, was lifted a month ago, stoking...

Reuters 15 hours ago





Tweets about this