China's Wuhan reports first coronavirus cluster since lifting of lockdown
Monday, 11 May 2020 () Wuhan, the original epicentre of the new coronavirus outbreak in China, reported on Monday its first cluster of infections since a lockdown on the central Chinese city was lifted a month ago, stoking concerns of a wider resurgence of the disease.
