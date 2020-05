Experts Warn: Don't Overdose on Vitamins During the Pandemic Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Americans are on a vitamin kick to combat the coronavirus . In many grocery stores, health food stores and pharmacies — even online — there is a dearth of vitamin C and the mineral zinc, mirroring the scarcity of other pandemic-driven items like toilet paper and disinfectants. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Should You Take Extra Vitamins To Avoid Coronavirus?



Will taking extra vitamins or supplement help you ward off coronavirus? According to the Huff Post, health experts says there’s scant evidence that supports taking supplements to prevent.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 6 days ago You Might Like

Tweets about this