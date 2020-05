Uhtceare RT @CBSNews: This Vietnam veteran was admitted to the hospital with his guide dog shortly before it went into lockdown due to the coronavir… 5 seconds ago

julie watson -Lover of mil/pol thrillers! RT @CBSThisMorning: This veteran was admitted to the hospital with his guide dog. A nurse took care of them both for weeks. https://t.co/Z… 2 minutes ago

(((kid yid & her jew dog))) This veteran was admitted to the hospital with his guide dog. A nurse to... https://t.co/DeXq9YdY3N via @YouTube 8 minutes ago

Nate Sylves RT @CBSNews: This veteran was admitted to the hospital with his guide dog. A nurse took care of them both for weeks. https://t.co/8BbM7RQlV… 10 minutes ago

PulpNews Crime This veteran was admitted to the #hospital with his guide dog. A nurse took care of them b - May 12 @ 11:43 PM ET https://t.co/m5ipSUjfIo 40 minutes ago