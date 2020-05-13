Curcumin extract with high bioavailability can help improve neurocognitive function and mood among the elderly: Study

Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 6 days ago )

(Natural News) Curcumin is a flavonoid known for being a strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent. It is the active component of turmeric (Curcuma longa), a medicinal herb and spice widely used to make Indian curry. Due to its numerous health benefits, curcumin can now be found in various health supplements. Curcumin supplements are believed to help... 👓 View full article

