U.S. gives doctors guidance on how to spot rare COVID-linked syndrome in children

Reuters Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday issued guidance to doctors on how to recognize and report cases of a rare, life-threatening syndrome in children associated with the new coronavirus.
Credit: WCVB - Published
News video: Boston Children's Hospital doctor on syndrome found in some children

Boston Children's Hospital doctor on syndrome found in some children 02:21

 The CDC is preparing to send an alert to doctors across the country about multi-system inflammatory syndrome that may be linked to COVID-19.

