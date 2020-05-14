U.S. gives doctors guidance on how to spot rare COVID-linked syndrome in children
Thursday, 14 May 2020 () The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday issued guidance to doctors on how to recognize and report cases of a rare, life-threatening syndrome in children associated with the new coronavirus.
Three children in New York have died from a rare inflammatory syndrome believed to be linked to the novel coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday, a... Reuters Also reported by •Independent •CTV News
