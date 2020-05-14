U.S.-Canada border closure leaves families separated amid coronavirus pandemic

Thursday, 14 May 2020 () In the era of the coronavirus, the world's longest undefended border can seem like the Berlin Wall. John Blackstone shows us how people separated from family members are using the border as a meeting place while international social distancing.
Young migrants and asylum seekers usually come to the U.S.-Mexico border and are placed with relatives while their cases go to court. Yet during the coronavirus pandemic, the Trump administration expelled several minors, with 600 in April alone. According to the HuffPost, they were allowed to turn...