Trump goads protesters to defy stay-at-home orders



Recent related videos from verified sources Young Migrants Expelled To Home Country During Coronavirus Pandemic



Young migrants and asylum seekers usually come to the U.S.-Mexico border and are placed with relatives while their cases go to court. Yet during the coronavirus pandemic, the Trump administration.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:32 Published 11 hours ago Former Trump campaign aide Manafort released from prison amid coronavirus



Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, was released on Wednesday from a federal prison in Pennsylvania to serve out the rest of his term in home confinement due to the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:43 Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources US Attorney General Barr Backs Trump on Reopening Economy As President Donald Trump encourages state governors to reopen their economies despite growing criticism of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, U.S....

WorldNews 6 days ago



Trump and Senate Democrats clash over federal response to coronavirus President Trump spent much of Saturday attacking Democrats on Twitter over the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic. Mr. Trump even encouraged...

CBS News 3 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this