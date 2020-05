Recent related videos from verified sources On National Nurses Days, Those On The Front Lines Reflect On COVID-19



Two area nurses share their COVID-19 stories with CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 01:50 Published 2 weeks ago 'We rise up to the occasion': Nurses share their stories about working on the front lines of COVID-19



Jesse Berndt is a nurse at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center working directly with COVID-19 patients in the ICU unit. The hours have been long and the job is not easy. Adriana Mendez has more. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 02:01 Published 2 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this