Trendy diets may not be sustainable for long-term cardiovascular health Friday, 15 May 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The American Heart Association says eating healthily is good for your cardiovascular health. But how healthy are trendy diets like Keto and intermittent fasting? Dr. Tara Narula joins “CBS This Morning” to answer these questions during American heart month. 👓 View full article

