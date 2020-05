Sunday, 17 May 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

(Natural News) In his rush to develop one, two, or even seven different vaccines for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), billionaire software tycoon Bill Gates openly admitted that upwards of 700,000 people could become injured or die from these jabs. The Microsoft co-founder and prominent eugenicist has been more outspoken in recent days than perhaps ever... ๐Ÿ‘“ View full article