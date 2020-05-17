Preventable medical mistakes harm one in 20 patients – study

Sunday, 17 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

(Natural News) A recent study by researchers from the University of Manchester has found that nearly one in every 20 patients who receive medical care are exposed to some kind of preventable harm. The study, published in the journal BMJ, noted that in 12 percent of the cases, the preventable harm was so severe, it resulted in permanent disability or... 👓 View full article

