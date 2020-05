Recent related videos from verified sources USS Theodore Roosevelt prepares to sail



USS Theodore Roosevelt prepares to sail Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 01:49 Published 2 weeks ago You're Un-Fired? Captain Of Coronavirus-Hit Navy Carrier May Be Reinstated



The US Navy has recommended reinstating the fired captain of the coronavirus-hit aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt. According to Reuters, the Navy's leadership on Friday appealed to Defense.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:45 Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources USS Theodore Roosevelt Expected To Leave Guam This Week Watch VideoThe USS Theodore Roosevelt is expected to return to sea this week, according to multiple reports. The aircraft carrier has been docked at a port in...

Newsy 10 hours ago



Carrier sidelined by coronavirus heads back to sea this week WASHINGTON (AP) — The USS Theodore Roosevelt will return to sea later this week, nearly two months after the ship was sidelined in Guam with a rapidly growing...

Seattle Times 21 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this