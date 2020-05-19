Global  

Some hospitals are now injecting men with estrogen to "treat" coronavirus by turning them into women

NaturalNews.com Tuesday, 19 May 2020
(Natural News) Among the many potential remedies for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) that the so-called “experts” are unwilling to try due to a lack of proven efficacy, some health workers are bizarrely eager to conduct dangerous hormone experiments on coronavirus-infected men that involve tampering with their hormones. According to reports, male coronavirus patients in Long...
