Some hospitals are now injecting men with estrogen to "treat" coronavirus by turning them into women
|
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
(Natural News) Among the many potential remedies for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) that the so-called “experts” are unwilling to try due to a lack of proven efficacy, some health workers are bizarrely eager to conduct dangerous hormone experiments on coronavirus-infected men that involve tampering with their hormones. According to reports, male coronavirus patients in Long...