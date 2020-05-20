Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Swedish antibody study shows long road to immunity as COVID-19 toll mounts

Reuters Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
A Swedish study found that just 7.3 percent of Stockholmers developed COVID-19 antibodies by late April, which could fuel concern that a decision not to lock down Sweden against the pandemic may bring little herd immunity in the near future.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Americans have big travel plans for the summer despite COVID-19 [Video]

Americans have big travel plans for the summer despite COVID-19

As a result of COVID-19, two-thirds of Americans plan to travel MORE over the summer, according to new research.A survey of 2,000 American drivers found 65% have increased the number of trips they plan..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published
Local study finds immunity from COVID-19 possible [Video]

Local study finds immunity from COVID-19 possible

Local study finds immunity from COVID-19 possible

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 03:41Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Michigan hospital system launches coronavirus immunity study

Health experts are working on a COVID-19 blood test that would determine if a person who had the coronavirus is now immune. Dr. Matthew Sims, who is leading a...
CBS News


Tweets about this

martinvauthier

Martín Vauthier Swedish antibody study shows long road to immunity as COVID-19 toll mounts https://t.co/t7uGOtwGI9 3 minutes ago

ZakLockman

Lockman Fam RT @CT_Bergstrom: About 7% of Stockholm was seropositive at the end of April. (reposted to stress the date of the samples) https://t.co/… 19 minutes ago

rheytah

Rita Rosenfeld COVID-19: Swedish antibody study shows long road to herd immunity as death toll mounts https://t.co/y29FwyXzVw via @nationalpost 27 minutes ago

AxParas

Ax פרש @benshapiro Try learning science & changing your incorrect assumptions about Sweden's official approach eg sacrific… https://t.co/eehFwC6A41 37 minutes ago

TurkerNational

Kristy Milland, MA ⁷ Swedish antibody study shows little sign of herd immunity https://t.co/z4tcEUpu67 54 minutes ago

iJakeReyna

Jake Reyna @barani_krishnan @Investingcom @KilduffReport @TariqZahirCTA “I think herd immunity is a long way off, if we ever r… https://t.co/3GoTWOuqJK 1 hour ago

MasterEmit

MasterEmit RT @privacyDE: While pinning hopes on herd immunity Sweden fails. „Last week global studies had found antibodies in only 1-10 percent of th… 1 hour ago

VAReadjuster89

Virginia Readjuster🧢 RT @Neoavatara: Just kill the herd immunity plan now. If you have to use the Swedish model to get to less than 10% immune, the death toll… 2 hours ago