Swedish antibody study shows long road to immunity as COVID-19 toll mounts
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 () A Swedish study found that just 7.3 percent of Stockholmers developed COVID-19 antibodies by late April, which could fuel concern that a decision not to lock down Sweden against the pandemic may bring little herd immunity in the near future.
