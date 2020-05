CDC Issues Detailed Reopening Guidance After Initial Rejection Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a 60-page document that provides detailed suggestions for different phases of reopening workplaces, schools and restaurants, after an earlier draft was rejected by the White House for being too prescriptive. The... πŸ‘“ View full article

