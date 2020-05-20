Consumers, business owners decry flavored vaping products ban
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 () Market research shows 22 million adults in the U.S. use e-cigarettes. On Wednesday, President Trump called for a ban on most flavored vaping products. But some consumers, who vape instead of smoking traditional cigarettes, say they deserve the right to choose flavored products because they're legally old enough. Meanwhile, some business owners worry that Trump's suggested ban will cripple sales. Janet Shamlian reports.
WALNUT CREEK, CA -- We all know the global COVID-19 pandemic is up-ending the rules of business and accelerating trend lines that were already unfurling beforehand. But exactly how do new media habits..
Americans are pickier about finding the right hairdresser, than a doctor, according to new research.The study asked 2,000 Americans about their business preferences and how much work goes into finding..