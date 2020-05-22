Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sinovac says it has started mid-stage human trials of COVID-19 vaccine

Reuters Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Sinovac Biotech Ltd said on Friday it had started mid-stage human trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine in China earlier this month.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Would you expose yourself to COVID-19 to help find a vaccine? [Video]

Would you expose yourself to COVID-19 to help find a vaccine?

Although the risks are high, researchers and scientists seem to agree that human trials for COVID-19 vaccines are necessary if we want to speed things up. What do you think?

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:50Published
Britain starts human trials on COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

Britain starts human trials on COVID-19 vaccine

OXFORD, ENGLAND — The University of Oxford has initiated human trials for the first COVID-19 vaccine in Europe, according to the BBC. Citing the university, BBC reports on April 23 that the..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:41Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Human trials of British coronavirus vaccine to widen to 10,000

Oxford University and AstraZeneca plan to recruit around 10,000 adults and children in Britain for trials of an experimental coronavirus vaccine which on...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaExtremeTechCBS News

Moderna Shares Up Almost 250% This Year as Vaccine Trials Continue

This stock is making big moves on the heels of positive interim data from phase 1 human trials of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
Motley Fool


Tweets about this

SLS_Legal

Sai Legal Services Sinovac says it has started mid-stage human trials of COVID-19 vaccine https://t.co/iSi0nK2dZ7 https://t.co/3643ms4FMe 24 minutes ago

FlfoLinda

BSMG and FLFO Sinovac says it has started mid-stage human trials of COVID-19 vaccine https://t.co/Mne21ChTRw https://t.co/HyAXztSrB7 49 minutes ago

artytrader

Arty Trader RT @newsfilterio: Sinovac says it has started mid-stage human trials of COVID-19 vaccine $MRNA $INO #coronavirus #COVID2019 https://t.co/Hh… 1 hour ago

newsfilterio

Investor News Sinovac says it has started mid-stage human trials of COVID-19 vaccine $MRNA $INO #coronavirus #COVID2019 https://t.co/HhJADk946E 1 hour ago