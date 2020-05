Outbreak at Washington food plant puts halt to reopening plan Sunday, 24 May 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

According to Clark County Public Health, 38 workers at Firestone Pacific Foods in Vancouver have tested positive for COVID-19 so far. 👓 View full article

