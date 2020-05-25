Global  

WHO warns of 'second peak' in areas where COVID-19 declining

Reuters Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
Countries where coronavirus infections are declining could still face an "immediate second peak" if they let up too soon on measures to halt the outbreak, the World Health Organization said on Monday.
Related videos from verified sources

Have the Government’s five key lockdown tests been met? [Video]

Have the Government’s five key lockdown tests been met?

Britain has passed the peak of coronavirus infections and the Government is to set out a plan for easing lockdown restrictions. In order to adjust the isolation measures five tests need to be met but..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:47Published
Boris Johnson says UK making progress against Covid-19 as he returns to No 10 [Video]

Boris Johnson says UK making progress against Covid-19 as he returns to No 10

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the UK lockdown will continue as he insisted he would not risk a second peak in the disease by relaxing restrictions too quickly. The Prime Minister returned to take..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:36Published

