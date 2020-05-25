Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New York City's coronavirus disinfection program: Subway trains to be blasted with ultraviolet-C rays every night to kill the virus

NaturalNews.com Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
(Natural News) The transit authority in New York City is going to install germicidal ultraviolet lights in the city’s trains to see if they can help city officials disinfect the subway cars of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19). The Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) calls the use of UV light “another aggressive step” in making sure that New York’s public trains don’t...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The New York law that keeps police discipline records secret [Video]

The New York law that keeps police discipline records secret

If an unarmed man like George Floyd had been killed in Buffalo or anywhere else in New York State, the public would not know whether any of the police officers had previously been disciplined.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:53Published
Taj Mahal: Parts of the Taj Mahal complex damaged in thunderstorm, main structure intact | Oneindia [Video]

Taj Mahal: Parts of the Taj Mahal complex damaged in thunderstorm, main structure intact | Oneindia

A deadly thunderstorm that rolled across northern parts of the country damaged sections of the Taj Mahal complex, including the main gate and a railing running below its five lofty domes. Gurgaon, the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:51Published

Tweets about this