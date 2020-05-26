Global  

Hillary Clinton says lockdown protesters are domestic terrorists

NaturalNews.com Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
(Natural News) If it were up to failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, Americans would be stuck in lockdown forever. And those that are trying to leave their government-erected human cattle pens even now are guilty of “domestic terrorism,” she says. Speaking against the armed protests taking place in Michigan, Clinton stated that free speech and...
