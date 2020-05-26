WHO says hydroxychloroquine safety findings expected by mid-June
Tuesday, 26 May 2020 () The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday that a safety team would review data on hydroxychloroquine by next month, a day after officials cited safety concerns that prompted them to suspend use of the malaria drug in a global trial in COVID-19 patients.
The World Health Organization on Tuesday promised a swift review of data on hydroxychloroquine.
This review should be available probably by mid-June, reports Reuters.
Safety concerns prompted the group to suspend the malaria drug’s use in a large trial on COVID-19 patients.
A final decision on...
The World Health Organization is pausing clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine as a possible treatment for the novel coronavirus COVID-19. According to Business Insider, the WHO's steering committee of..
