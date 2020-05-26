Global  

WHO says hydroxychloroquine safety findings expected by mid-June

Reuters India Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday that a safety team would review data on hydroxychloroquine by next month, a day after officials cited safety concerns that prompted them to suspend use of the malaria drug in a global trial in COVID-19 patients.
