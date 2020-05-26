Global  

Facebook blacklists free speech video platform to silence humanitarian voices of pioneering women - TAKE ACTION

NaturalNews.com Tuesday, 26 May 2020
(Natural News) Brighteon.com is a popular, independent video platform that features humanitarian free speech videos including those of pioneering women like Dr. Judy Mikovits and Chinese freedom leader Jennifer Zeng. As part of its war against courageous women who dare to challenge the status quo, Facebook has now blacklisted all links from Brighteon.com and NaturalNews.com...
Credit: TomoNews US - Published
News video: YouTube Automatically Deletes Anti-China Comments

YouTube Automatically Deletes Anti-China Comments 06:04

 CALIFORNIA — On Wednesday the 13th of May, Jennifer Zeng, a human rights activist posted a video of someone commenting, 'communist bandit' in the comments section on YouTube, and within 15 seconds, it was gone. Taiwan News, the outlet who reported on this, then typed the term in Chinese...

