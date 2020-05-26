Facebook blacklists free speech video platform to silence humanitarian voices of pioneering women - TAKE ACTION

Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

(Natural News) Brighteon.com is a popular, independent video platform that features humanitarian free speech videos including those of pioneering women like Dr. Judy Mikovits and Chinese freedom leader Jennifer Zeng. As part of its war against courageous women who dare to challenge the status quo, Facebook has now blacklisted all links from Brighteon.com and NaturalNews.com... 👓 View full article

