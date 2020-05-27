France bans hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19

Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 26 minutes ago WHO Pauses Hydroxychloroquine Medical Trials for COVID-19 01:30 WHO Pauses Hydroxychloroquine Medical Trials for COVID-19 The move comes after a report linked the drug to an increased fatality rate among those with coronavirus. The study in medical journal 'The Lancet' adds that it can increase odds of heart failure in coronavirus patients. The decision has been...