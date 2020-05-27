Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

France bans hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19

Reuters Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
The French government on Wednesday cancelled a decree allowing hospital doctors to administer hydroxychloroquine as a treatment to patients suffering severe forms of COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: WHO Pauses Hydroxychloroquine Medical Trials for COVID-19

WHO Pauses Hydroxychloroquine Medical Trials for COVID-19 01:30

 WHO Pauses Hydroxychloroquine Medical Trials for COVID-19 The move comes after a report linked the drug to an increased fatality rate among those with coronavirus. The study in medical journal 'The Lancet' adds that it can increase odds of heart failure in coronavirus patients. The decision has been...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

France Rejected hydroxychloroquine For Covid Patients [Video]

France Rejected hydroxychloroquine For Covid Patients

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:26Published
France Becomes the First Country to Ban Hydroxychloroquine as a Treatment for COVID-19 [Video]

France Becomes the First Country to Ban Hydroxychloroquine as a Treatment for COVID-19

France has become the first country in the world to ban the use of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:45Published

Related news from verified sources

France bans hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 amid safety concerns

The French government on Wednesday cancelled a decree allowing hospital doctors to administer hydroxychloroquine as a treatment to patients suffering severe...
Reuters India

France Turns on Hydroxychloroquine

France’s public health agency has issued an advisory warning against the use of hydroxychloroquine outside of clinical trials just after the country’s...
Newsmax


Tweets about this

SkippyIsNuts

Skippy RT @GrandpaSnarky: On the plus side, Donny boy, there will be more for you to use. https://t.co/W56wcAx8mQ 1 minute ago

hodzic_zlatko

Hodzic Zlatko RT @Ian56789: 🤬🤬🤬 Globalist Rothschild Sock Puppet Macron is now deliberately murdering people in France by denying them the most effective… 2 minutes ago

mikloshvanEgan

miklosh van Egan))) RT @haaretzcom: France Bans Trump-touted Hydroxychloroquine to Treat COVID-19 https://t.co/LPRcgawT3k 2 minutes ago

AnthonyJoyner44

Anthony Joyner✍️ France bans hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 amid safety concerns https://t.co/poyyhT0igq 2 minutes ago

douglas_donero

Douglas Rosebrock RT @realTuckFrumper: France Bans Hydroxychloroquine To Treat COVID-19 Amid Safety Concerns https://t.co/VqDTb1ABoU 3 minutes ago

MaryAliceBisho2

Mary Alice Bishop RT @JesseLehrich: France bans treating COVID-19 patients with hydroxychloroquine https://t.co/GgYIjVCZFK 5 minutes ago

JimiDaTurk

Jimi Da Türk RT @haaretzcom: France bans Trump-touted hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 https://t.co/GGFLNumfZh 7 minutes ago

itsprkles

𝕋𝔸𝕄𝕄𝕐 ✨ RT @jbendery: France just banned hydroxychloroquine -- which Trump claims he's been taking for weeks -- to treat COVID-19 amid safety conce… 7 minutes ago