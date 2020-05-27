Global  

U.S. coronavirus deaths top 100,000 as country reopens

Reuters Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus topped 100,000 on Wednesday even as the daily average death toll declines, businesses reopen and Americans emerge from lockdowns across the country.
