U.S. coronavirus deaths top 100,000 as country reopens

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources COVID-19 Killed More Than 100,000 Americans In Just Three Months



Four days before CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield predicted it would happen, the COVID-19 death toll in the US reached 100,000 on Wednesday. According to Business Insider, the grim number represents.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38 Published 7 hours ago COVID-19 numbres in Nevada | May 27



We have new numbers on COVID-19 in Nevada. There are 3 new deaths and 67 new cases reported in Clark County this morning. Statewide, 116 new cases were reported. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:22 Published 12 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Brazil becomes new global coronavirus hotspot, but Bolsonaro doesn't even mention it in cabinet meeting (Natural News) Brazil has the most number of COVID-19 cases outside the United States. The country now has a total of 391,222 people who have been infected by...

NaturalNews.com 23 hours ago



Coronavirus deaths in US top 100,0000 The US has seen more deaths (currently 100,047) and infections (1.69 million) than any other country.

BBC News 9 hours ago





Tweets about this