Furious Trump threatens Twitter for "interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election" after "misinformation" fact-check
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () (Natural News) Hours after Twitter slapped a CNN Fact-Check on a Tuesday tweet by President Trump claiming that mail-in-ballots will be “substantially fraudulent,” Trump lashed out – accusing Twitter of “now interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election” by “saying my statement on Mail-In Ballots, which will lead to massive corruption and fraud, is incorrect, based...
Senior military officials are set to brief President Trump soon on options for removing all American troops from Afghanistan, with one possible timeline for withdrawing forces before the November election, according to officials with knowledge of the plans.
For the first time, Twitter put a warning label under two posts by Donald Trump, prompting the US president to accuse the it of "interfering" in the presidential... Mid-Day Also reported by •CBS News •WorldNews
