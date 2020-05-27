Furious Trump threatens Twitter for "interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election" after "misinformation" fact-check

Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

(Natural News) Hours after Twitter slapped a CNN Fact-Check on a Tuesday tweet by President Trump claiming that mail-in-ballots will be “substantially fraudulent,” Trump lashed out – accusing Twitter of “now interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election” by “saying my statement on Mail-In Ballots, which will lead to massive corruption and fraud, is incorrect, based... 👓 View full article

