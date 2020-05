Cyprus to Cover Vacation Costs of Tourists Who Contracted COVID-19 During Stay in Country Friday, 29 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Cyprus government officials committed to pay for the expenses, which includes food, drink, medication, and accommodation, of travelers who tested positive for the new Cyprus government officials committed to pay for the expenses, which includes food, drink, medication, and accommodation, of travelers who tested positive for the new coronavirus after they entered the country. It noted that travelers will only pay for airport transfer and return flight bills. πŸ‘“ View full article

