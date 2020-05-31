The Latest: Pakistan sees single-day high of 88 virus deaths Sunday, 31 May 2020 ( 4 hours ago )





TOP OF THE HOUR:



— Pakistan sees single-day high of 88 virus deaths



— India records more than 8,000 new infections in a day



— South Korea reports 27 new virus cases, including 21 from Seoul



— Colombia to shut down Bogota neighborhood amid rising virus cases



— Greece won't limit tourists but will do testing.



___



ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s daily death toll from the coronavirus is climbing, hitting a new high of 88 overnight, amid reports of acute care bed shortages and near daily warnings from health professionals to tighten lockdown measures.



The government, however, has kept mosques open, urging safe distancing but not enforcing the rules.



In the latest reduction of restrictions, the government has withdrawn the limits on congregations in mosques and churches in Muslim-majority Pakistan, where minorities make up less than 5% of the population of 220 million.



Pakistan has confirmed 69,496 cases of the coronavirus, including 1,483 deaths.



___



DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Tens of thousands of mosques across Saudi Arabia have reopened for the first time in more than two months.



Worshipers have been ordered to follow strict guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Islam’s holiest site in Mecca remains closed to the public.



Also Sunday, the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem that had been closed since mid-March reopened for prayers. Worshipers waited outside the gates, many wearing surgical masks. As they entered, they were stopped to have their temperature taken.



