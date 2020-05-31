Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump slams Twitter, signs order for new Internet, social media regulations

NaturalNews.com Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
(Natural News) President Donald Trump has signed an executive order directing federal agencies to develop new regulations under an existing law that protects social media companies from being sued for user content. The regulations are aimed to protect users from unfair or deceptive content restriction practices that may be employed by these companies. The order,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Trump Signs Executive Order Targeting Social Media Companies

Trump Signs Executive Order Targeting Social Media Companies 01:18

 Trump Signs Executive Order Targeting Social Media Companies President Donald Trump signed the executive order that seeks to curtail social media "censorship" on Thursday. The move comes two days after Trump's tweets regarding mail-in ballots were stamped by Twitter with fact-checking labels. Trump...

Related videos from verified sources

Twitter Responds To Trump's Executive Order On Social Media [Video]

Twitter Responds To Trump's Executive Order On Social Media

Twitter responded to President Donald Trump’s executive order on social media. The order threatened penalties against social media companies over allegations of bias against conservatives. According..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Comedian parrot loves to imitate Fozzie Bear of Muppets fame [Video]

Comedian parrot loves to imitate Fozzie Bear of Muppets fame

Those familiar with the Muppet Show will remember Fozzie Bear. He is a Muppet character who is the show's stand-up comic. He is known for the use of the catchphrase, "Wocka Wocka!" to punctuate a..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:22Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump signs social media executive order, calls for removal of liability protections because of 'censoring'

Flanked by Attorney General Bill Barr, President Trump signed an executive order in the Oval Office on Thursday that calls for new regulations under Section 230...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •WorldNews

Trump's new executive order on social media seeks to turn the FCC into the internet 'speech police,' something it has spent years trying to avoid

Trump's new executive order on social media seeks to turn the FCC into the internet 'speech police,' something it has spent years trying to avoid· Trump's new executive order, which puts social media companies in its crosshairs, wants to revise provisions that have long protected them. · But the order...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NutritionMagUsa

Nutrition Mag USA Nutrition > Trump slams Twitter, signs order for new Internet.. https://t.co/rkeKCPT1hL #nutrition https://t.co/2oF7oiJ14O 35 minutes ago

01ravenking

tempermettle 🇨🇦 RT @indiesentinel: #Vendetta Twitter slams a public interest notice on Trump’s tweet after he signs the EO, they are no public square, just… 2 days ago

monica_remy

I Am A Trump Defender RT @indiesentinel: #Vendetta Twitter slams a public interest notice on Trump’s tweet after he signs the EO , they are a political activist… 3 days ago

indiesentinel

IndependentSentinel.com #Vendetta Twitter slams a public interest notice on Trump’s tweet after he signs the EO , they are a political acti… https://t.co/RUYFjsXutk 3 days ago

indiesentinel

IndependentSentinel.com #Vendetta Twitter slams a public interest notice on Trump’s tweet after he signs the EO, they are no public square,… https://t.co/QzAvf1NAgV 3 days ago

indiesentinel

IndependentSentinel.com #Vendetta Twitter slams a public interest notice on Trump’s tweet after he signs the EO https://t.co/u9AqvsLF4r 3 days ago

donaldbroom

❌Donald Broom Twitter slams a public interest notice on Trump's tweet after he signs the EO - https://t.co/jxMnacMzzp via @indiesentinel 3 days ago

1Marsha9988

Marsha RT @indiesentinel: Twitter slams a public interest notice on Trump’s tweet after he signs the EO https://t.co/u9AqvsLF4r 3 days ago