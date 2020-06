You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources oronavirus: India records single-day jump of 8,380 positive cases in 24-hours| Oneindia News



As Indian and Chinese troops remain engaged in a tense border standoff, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday asserted that the government will not allow India''s pride to be hurt under any.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:40 Published 1 day ago Brazil deaths may surpass 125,000 by August



As daily death rate climbs to the highest in the world, new study warns total toll could surge five-fold by early August Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:41 Published 5 days ago

Related news from verified sources Coronavirus latest: Brazil death toll overtakes Spain Brazil has reported 27,878 coronavirus deaths, the fifth-highest total in the world. Donald Trump says the US is "terminating" ties with the WHO. Follow DW for...

Deutsche Welle 3 days ago





Tweets about this