Tay Tay RT @Birdyword: Probably the most depressing symbol yet. Hong Kong refuses permission for the June 4 Tiananmen Square Massacre vigil for the… 22 seconds ago Tara Culham RT @WSJ: Hong Kong police denied an application to commemorate the Tiananmen Square massacre, in what would be the first time in three deca… 1 minute ago joel RT @Independent: Hong Kong's annual Tiananmen Square vigil banned for first time https://t.co/H4zUqvtANs 2 minutes ago Dons099957 RT @ezracheungtoto: #BREAKING: For the 1st time in 31 years, Hong Kong police object to the yearly June 4 vigil, which aims to mourn the 19… 2 minutes ago 사법검언 개혁=사람사는 세상 RT @nytimesworld: “This is one of the characteristics of Hong Kong. We all came out to support democracy in China in 1989,” said an organiz… 3 minutes ago 💀🩸Witch, Hunting 🦷🌹 RT @wilfredchan: The Tiananmen Square Massacre extinguished China's democracy movement. It opened the gates to a wave of state repression a… 3 minutes ago MurphyBrown Hong Kong Police Block Tiananmen Square Vigil, Citing Coronavirus Concerns Mmmm, or because China told them to st… https://t.co/IctPh2MC3i 3 minutes ago ConSheen RT @abcnews: Hong Kong police deny Tiananmen Square vigil for first time in 30 years https://t.co/SnYJDC777a 3 minutes ago