More than 30 coronavirus cases in Tokyo: NHK

Reuters Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
More than 30 new coronavirus infections were reported in Tokyo on Tuesday, Japan's NHK public broadcaster said, marking the first time the number of daily cases has topped 30 in 19 days.
