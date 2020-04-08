Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Congo hit by a second, simultaneous Ebola outbreak

CBC.ca Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Health officials confirm a second Ebola outbreak in Congo.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Another Ebola Outbreak Hits the Democratic Republic of the Congo as Country Continues to Battle Coronavirus

Another Ebola Outbreak Hits the Democratic Republic of the Congo as Country Continues to Battle Coronavirus 00:46

 New reports out of the Democratic Republic of the Congo detail a second outbreak of the Ebola virus.

Related videos from verified sources

CDC's Redfield Makes Ominous Warning About Simultaneous Flu Season, Pandemic [Video]

CDC's Redfield Makes Ominous Warning About Simultaneous Flu Season, Pandemic

From October 2019 to April 2020, the CDC estimates that there were between 39 million and 56 million flu illnesses. Between 410,000 and 740,000 people were hospitalized, and between 24,000 and 62,000..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published
Why the Second Worst Ebola Outbreak May Soon Be Over [Video]

Why the Second Worst Ebola Outbreak May Soon Be Over

SICK is a new series that looks at how diseases actually work inside our body. We'll be visiting medical centers and talking to top researchers and doctors to uncover the mysteries of viruses,..

Credit: Seeker     Duration: 07:59Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aprikasoul

Max Pani I want to talk to 2020's manager https://t.co/2hNj7kH9d5 25 minutes ago

Gibuahaha

Gibuá é AntiFa em qualquer semana RT @CBCHealth: Congo hit by a second, simultaneous Ebola outbreak https://t.co/5mvmkZ7qW5 https://t.co/JWLH8Y82FF 39 minutes ago

MichaelBrethour

Michael Brethour RT @Reuters: Congo hit by a second, simultaneous Ebola outbreak https://t.co/dRJBm3GvbT https://t.co/81vG6HtJZj 1 hour ago

ArnoJaeger

Is It election time yet? Congo hit by a second, simultaneous Ebola outbreak | Healthy Arena Lifestyle https://t.co/jF6krbbbIf 1 hour ago

ExoHumanity

Jesean Fernandez RT @transhumanismAU: Congo hit by a second, simultaneous Ebola outbreak - Reuters https://t.co/cqeMJbDyG9 1 hour ago

tim_swiftysspam

tim s #25for45 RT @Reuters: Congo hit by a second, simultaneous Ebola outbreak https://t.co/8H7ueRPipM https://t.co/dt3rVgEeyP 2 hours ago

bea1060

Bea1060 Just STOP eating Bat's ebola & covid come from bat's https://t.co/5fDzDbmN7M 2 hours ago

jraulweb

José Raul de Barros Congo hit by a second, simultaneous Ebola outbreak https://t.co/cabvACbQVb 3 hours ago