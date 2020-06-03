Global  

South Korea approves import of anti-viral drug remdesivir for coronavirus treatment

Reuters Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
South Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety approved a request by the country's health authorities to import Gilead Sciences Inc’s anti-viral drug remdesivir to treat COVID-19, the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
